Garcia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia picked up starts at third base in three of the previous four games, but he's expected to fill more of a utility role moving forward with the White Sox returning Yoan Moncada (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
