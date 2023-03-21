Garcia (hand) will return to the White Sox' Cactus League lineup Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia has been battling a left hand issue but is apparently past it. The 32-year-old is set for a utility role again in 2023 and will be looking to bounce back from a dreadful 2022 campaign which saw him post just a .500 OPS over 97 contests.
