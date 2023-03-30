Garcia was released by the White Sox on Thursday.
The White Sox have decided to eat the $11 million Garcia has remaining on his contract over the next two years. The veteran utility player should be able to land on his feet somewhere now that he can be had at the veteran minimum, although it's possible he'll have to spend some time in the minors first.
