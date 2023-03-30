site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Matt Foster: Sent to 15-day injured list
Foster was placed on the 15-day injured list by the White Sox on Thursday with a right forearm strain.
The injury cropped up for Foster in mid-March. It's not clear at this point how long he might be sidelined, but he remains shut down so it figures to be a while.
