Foster has been shut down due to a right forearm strain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox don't currently have a timetable for the reliever but hope to have one by the end of camp. That would seem to suggest Foster might be sidelined for a while, but it sounds like we should have more clarity by the end of next week. Foster held a 4.40 ERA over 48 appearances with the big club in 2022.
