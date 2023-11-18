Foster signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The 28-year-old right-hander will make just north of the MLB minimum salary in 2024. He's expected to spend the first half of the season continuing his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
