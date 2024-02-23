Foster (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday.
The right-hander is recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last April and will be sidelined for at least the first two months of the 2024 campaign. Assuming he avoids any significant setbacks, Foster should be able to return sometime over the summer.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Foster: Avoids arbitration•
-
White Sox's Matt Foster: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
White Sox's Matt Foster: Shifted to 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Matt Foster: Sent to 15-day injured list•
-
White Sox's Matt Foster: Battling forearm strain•
-
White Sox's Matt Foster: Sent down to minors•