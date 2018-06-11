Adolfo will begin a throwing program after a positive evaluation of his elbow Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Adolfo has been limited to desginated hitter duty this season while dealing with a sprained UCL and strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. He's posted strong numbers at the plate despite the injury, hitting .274/.367/.442 with seven homers in 59 games for High-A Winston-Salem.