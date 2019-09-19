White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Homers in first AFL game
Adolfo (elbow) homered in his first game of the Arizona Fall League on Wednesday.
He was a late addition to the AFL roster and will attempt to make up for lost time after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018 and arthroscopic elbow surgery in May. Adolfo has monster raw power, so if he can get on base at an acceptable clip, he could someday be a 30-homer threat in the majors. He will likely open the 2020 season at Double-A, but could reach the majors next year as he is already on the 40-man roster.
