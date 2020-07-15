The White Sox added Adolfo to their player pool Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Adolfo was an intriguing prospect who showed power potential in 2017 prior to a couple of injuries that limited him to 82 games since the start of the 2018 season. After overcoming Tommy John elbow surgery in 2018, he had a second surgery on the same elbow that capped his 2019 season at 13 games.

