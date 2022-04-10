Adolfo was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Adolfo was designated for assignment on Opening Day, though he went unclaimed on waivers. He'll stick with the organization and head to Triple-A Charlotte, where he hit .240/.301/.513 across 163 plate appearances in 2021.
