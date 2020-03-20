White Sox's Micker Adolfo: Optioned to Double-A
The White Sox optioned Adolfo to Double-A Birmingham, Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Adolfo bubbled up in the organization, showing a power stroke in 2017 and 2018, before his career got derailed by a barking right elbow. He underwent Tommy John surgery during the second half in 2018, then was shut down for arthroscopic surgery on the same elbow in May of 2019. He needs to make up for lost development time, and the organization is no rush to get him to the majors, as they currently have an established trio of starters there.
