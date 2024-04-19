Lopez went 1-for-2 in a 2-1 win over Kansas City on Wednesday.

It's been a difficult start to the season for the 29-year-old, as Lopez's slash line sits at .167/.255/.167. While he does have two hits over the last five games, the infielder has yet to tally an extra-base hit and he's been a liability on the base paths during the rare occasion that he's gotten on base, having been thrown out four times this season. The six-year veteran signed a one-year, $4.3 million contract with the White Sox this offseason, but given the team's dreary record, it wouldn't be surprising to see Lopez get ample opportunities to find his way out of this rut.