Lopez has worked exclusively at second base early in spring training, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lopez has worked evenly at second base and shortstop throughout his big-league career, but the White Sox are having him focus on the latter position for the time being. Van Schouwen reports that the club envisions him and Paul DeJong as the pairing in the middle infield this season, though Lopez could still lose playing time against lefties. Since a solid 2021 campaign, his performance has slipped considerably, and he posted just a .231/.236/.307 line across 262 plate appearances in 2023.