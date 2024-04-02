Lopez went 0-for-2 with a walk and was caught stealing Monday against Atlanta.
Lopez has started four of the White Sox's first five games, hitting in the bottom third of the order. He's reached base just twice in 10 plate appearances, though he has attempted a stolen base on each occasion. While that aggressiveness would be a potential boost to his fantasy value, he's been caught both times.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Lopez: Working exclusively at second base•
-
White Sox's Nicky Lopez: Agrees to terms•
-
White Sox's Nicky Lopez: Brings versatility to Sox•
-
Braves' Nicky Lopez: Back on bench in Albies' return•
-
Braves' Nicky Lopez: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Braves' Nicky Lopez: Hits bench versus lefty•