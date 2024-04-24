Lopez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Lopez will get a breather after starting each of the last nine games, with the last four coming as the White Sox's leadoff hitter. Danny Mendick will replace Lopez at the keystone and set the table for Chicago on Wednesday.
