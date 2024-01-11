Lopez agreed to a one-year, $4.3 million deal with the White Sox on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lopez, who is an excellent defensive infielder, is expected to play somewhat regularly in the middle infield early this season, which will help the Chicago's pitching staff even if it doesn't help the offense much. Once Colson Montgomery gets the call, one of Lopez or Paul DeJong will presumably move to a bench role.
