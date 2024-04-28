Lopez went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Rays.

Lopez has at least one hit in six straight starts, and even as the White Sox's primary leadoff hitter, that's translated to only three runs scored. He also managed his first successful stolen base of the season after having been caught on four previous occasions. Through 85 plate appearances, Lopez has offered very little at the dish by maintaining a .219 batting average and by tallying only one extra-base hit.