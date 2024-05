Schultz was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on Sunday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Schultz has produced a 3.95 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 42 strikeouts over 27.1 innings in seven starts with Single-A Winston-Salem so far this season and he'll now move up another step in Chicago's farm system. The left-hander was selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the White Sox and he's considered one of their top pitching prospects.