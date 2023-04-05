Schultz suffered a left forearm strain in spring training and is rehabbing in extended spring training, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
Callis says the White Sox are being cautious with Schultz and he is unlikely to see game action before June, as he was going to have his innings monitored anyway in his first full season as a pro. Schultz has a high ceiling, but he isn't an ideal stash in mid-sized dynasty leagues as we won't see him for a couple months at least and this is the type of injury that could eventually lead to surgery.