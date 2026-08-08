White Sox's Noah Schultz: Optioned to Triple-A

The White Sox optioned Schultz to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Schultz pitched just one-third of an inning during his start Friday due to a managerial mistake but was still charged with two earned runs and a loss. Now sporting a 6.06 ERA for the season, the 23-year-old will join David Sandlin on the trip down to Charlotte. Tanner McDougal and Hagen Smith will come up to replenish Chicago's pitching depth, though neither is likely to fill the empty rotation spot after working as relievers for the past few weeks.