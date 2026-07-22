White Sox's Noah Schultz: Tagged for five runs

Schultz (3-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing five runs on 11 hits while striking out two over 3.2 innings.

Schultz fell behind early after serving up a two-run homer to Brandon Nimmo in the first inning and Jake Burger added an RBI-double in the third. The rookie was unable to escape the fourth after surrendering five hits that produced another pair of runs, forcing his exit. Schultz has now allowed a home run in each of his last six starts and owns a 7.24 ERA and 1-5 record during that stretch. He'll carry a 6.04 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 49:29 K:BB into his next scheduled start at home against a difficult Yankees lineup.