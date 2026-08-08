White Sox's Noah Schultz: Removed after manager's mistake

Schultz (3-9) earned the loss after allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one in one-third of an inning Friday against Cleveland.

Schultz was pulled after just one-third of an inning from Friday's series opener after White Sox manager Will Venable made the team's second mound visit of the inning, which, according to the official MLB rules, forces a pitcher to be removed from the game. The 23-year-old allowed a two-run single to Angel Martinez to open the scoring before exiting early. On the campaign, the left-hander now owns a 6.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 59:31 K:BB through 65.1 innings. Schultz is scheduled to make his next start Thursday against the Reds.