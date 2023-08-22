Single-A Kannapolis placed Schultz on its 7-day injured list Sunday with a left shoulder impingement, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Though Schultz's diagnosis of a shoulder impingement rather than a shoulder strain amounts to positive news, the injury could still be enough to keep the 20-year-old on the shelf for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. Schultz had previously missed the first two months of the season with a forearm strain before he was cleared to make his professional debut June 2. In 10 starts with Kannapolis, Schultz has compiled a 1.33 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB in 27 innings.