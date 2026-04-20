White Sox's Noah Schultz: Earns first MLB win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz (1-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on a hit and a walk over five innings against the Athletics. He struck out six.
Schultz was sharp in his second big-league start, limiting baserunners and tallying six strikeouts en route to his first win. Through 9.1 MLB innings, the 22-year-old owns a 3.86 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 10:5 K:BB, flashing the potential that has made him one of the most well-regarded left-handed pitching prospects in baseball. His next start is projected for Saturday against the Nationals, and it will be worth monitoring whether the White Sox allow Schultz to pitch deeper into games after he was pulled at 82 pitches Sunday.
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