Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Cortes and fellow left-handed hitters Jeff McNeil and Lawrence Butler will hit the bench for the series finale while southpaw Noah Schultz takes the hill for the White Sox. Since Brent Rooker (oblique) landed on the injured list April 10, Cortes has gained a foothold in the Athletics' regular lineup versus right-handed pitching while shuffling between the corner-outfield spots and designated hitter.
More News
-
Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Moves into regular role•
-
Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Drives in two runs Sunday•
-
Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Homers again Saturday•
-
Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Goes yard twice in win•
-
Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Hits first big-league homer•
-
Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Pair of doubles in loss•