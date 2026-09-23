Cortes went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, a triple, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Angels.

Cortes had gone nine games without a multi-hit performance before doing so off the bench Tuesday. He hit an RBI triple in the seventh inning before delivering a go-ahead homer in the eighth. Cortes has done reasonably well this season, batting .257 with a .731 OPS, 10 homers, 43 RBI, 30 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases over 119 contests. He continues to see mostly strong-side platoon work in the corner outfield.