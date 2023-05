Schultz (forearm) is set to make his pro debut with Low-A Kannapolis on Friday, James Fox of FutureSox reports.

Schultz has been working his way back from a forearm strain suffered in spring training but has reportedly looked terrific during workouts in Arizona. It's an aggressive assignment considering Schultz won't turn 20 until August and has not yet made an appearance in affiliated ball, but it's one which points to how highly the White Sox think of the young hurler.