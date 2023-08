Zavala is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Beginning July 26, Zavala began a stretch in which he made six starts behind the dish in seven games, but he's now been on the bench for four consecutive contests. With Zavala having mustered a lowly .439 OPS since the beginning of July, the White Sox appear to have pulled the plug on him as their primary catcher and have turned those duties back over to Yasmani Grandal.