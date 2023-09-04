The White Sox activated Zavala (oblique) from the 10-day injured list and designated him for assignment Monday.

The move comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Zavala had been seeing the bulk of the starts at catcher prior to straining his oblique in early August. However, the White Sox are prepared to go with Korey Lee and Yasmani Grandal as their catching duo down the stretch. Zavala has a career .613 OPS over parts of four big-league seasons, but with so many teams looking for catching depth, it's possible he gets claimed on waivers.