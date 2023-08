The White Sox announced Sunday that Zavala (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte in the coming days, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Zavala has been on the injured list for two weeks due to a strained left oblique, but he appears to be closing in on a return since he's been cleared to return to game action in the minors. If all goes well during his rehab assignment, it's possible he rejoins the major-league club sometime this week.