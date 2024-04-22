Zavala went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and two runs during a win over the Rockies in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday.

Zavala got in on the Mariners' much-needed offensive breakout in a major way, as he paced the team with his three-hit day. The reserve backstop only had 12 plate appearances on the season coming into Sunday, last having played April 13. Cal Raleigh, who belted his team-leading fifth home run in Sunday's second game, has understandably been laying claim to the bulk of playing time behind the dish, although both he and Zavala were in the lineup for the closing installment of the twin bill since Raleigh filled the designated hitter role.