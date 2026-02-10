Zavala signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Zavala is one of several signings that was kept under the radar until the Dodgers disclosed their list of non-roster invitees to spring training. The backstop was in contention to make the Opening Day roster a season ago with Boston, but he ultimately fell short and spent the entire 2025 campaign at Triple-A, where he hit .165 with eight home runs, 25 RBI, two stolen bases and 28 runs scored over 67 games.