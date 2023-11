The Mariners acquired Zavala from the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

He's headed to Seattle with Carlos Vargas in exchange for Eugenio Suarez. Zavala was a waiver claim of the Diamondbacks in September but made just four starts during his three-and-a-half weeks with the team. The 30-year-old catcher has a career .622 OPS over parts of four major-league seasons spent mostly with the White Sox. He could open 2024 as Cal Raleigh's backup.