Zavala is hitting just .158 across 23 Cactus League plate appearances, but he's nevertheless predicted to make the Opening Day roster by Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

The 30-year-old was acquired from the Diamondbacks in a late-November trade to offer some experienced depth at catcher behind Cal Raleigh. The disappointing spring at the plate notwithstanding, Zavala, who holds a career .210 average and .622 OPS over 514 major-league plate appearances, is still slated to spell Raleigh on occasion against right-handed pitching, although Kramer points out the offseason arrival is expected to see less action than Tom Murphy did in that same No. 2 role a season ago.