Zavala will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Zavala will be making his sixth start behind the plate in seven games, though Yasmani Grandal was simultaneously included in the lineup at first base for one of those contests. For the third game in a row, however, Grandal finds himself on the bench, so unless he's dealing with an unreported illness or injury, he appears to have ceded the No. 1 catcher's role to Zavala. Given that Zavala is getting on base at a .133 clip in 10 games since the All-Star break, he's not yet doing anything to run away with the job.