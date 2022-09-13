Anderson (hand) is resuming baseball activities Tuesday and could return at some point during next week's homestand if all goes well, according to general manager Rick Hahn, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Hahn said it will depend how Anderson's ramp up goes, regarding when he could be activated. The White Sox have a homestand that runs from Sept. 20 through Sept. 25. Anderson has been out since Aug. 6 after undergoing left hand surgery.