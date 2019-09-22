Anderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and walk during a 5-3 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.

The White Sox shortstop is now on a nine-game hitting streak and has gone deep twice in the last four contests. During his streak, Anderson is 16-for-46 (.348) with four extra-base hits and five RBI. Overall, he is batting .335 with 18 home runs, 56 RBI, 78 runs and 17 steals in 477 at-bats this year.