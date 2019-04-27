White Sox's Tim Anderson: Plays hero in series opener
Anderson went 4-for-6 with a home run, a double, two RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base Friday night against the Tigers.
Anderson cut the deficit to four runs in the sixth with a double to left, and he walked it off in the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer to left. The 25-year-old has been clicking at the dish of late and now owns a seven-game hitting streak heading into Saturday's matchup.
