Anderson was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Indians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was due to hit fourth during the 10th inning Tuesday, but he got ejected from the dugout while arguing a called check swing on teammate Luis Robert. Anderson went 1-for-4 with a strikeout before getting tossed and now has a .353/.387.583 slash line in 44 games.