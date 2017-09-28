Play

Sanchez (knee) is in Thursday's lineup against the Angels on Thursday.

Sanchez missed Wednesday's game after fouling a ball off his leg the previous night, but he's back in the lineup and batting atop the order for the series finale. Over his past 12 appearances, Sanchez is hitting just .162/.238/.216 with four RBI.

