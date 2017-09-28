White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Good to go for Thursday's game
Sanchez (knee) is in Thursday's lineup against the Angels on Thursday.
Sanchez missed Wednesday's game after fouling a ball off his leg the previous night, but he's back in the lineup and batting atop the order for the series finale. Over his past 12 appearances, Sanchez is hitting just .162/.238/.216 with four RBI.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out with knee injury Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Day-to-day with bruised knee•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Leaves in pain Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Two hits Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Not starting Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...