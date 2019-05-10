White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Not in Friday's lineup
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.
Sanchez started at second base each of the last five games and went 2-for-14 with one double and one RBI. The 26-year-old has yet to find a rhythm this season and is slashing .221/.299/.256 with only three extra-base hits in 98 plate appearances.
