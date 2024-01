Crowe signed a contract with the KIA Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization on Saturday, the team announced.

Crowe's contract is for $1 million with a $200,000 signing bonus, $600,000 salary and $200,000 in incentives. The 29-year-old was released by the Pirates earlier in the offseason after making just five big-league appearances in 2023. The righty has a career 5.30 ERA in 210.2 innings of work at the major league level.