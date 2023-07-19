The Pirates are expected to activate Crowe (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list in the coming days and then designate him for assignment, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Since the Pirates already played Wednesday and are off Thursday, the transaction may not be made official until shortly before Friday's series opener with the Angels. Crowe has been on the shelf since late April with right shoulder discomfort, but he's looked healthy thus far during his extended rehab assignment between Single-A Bradenton and Triple-A Indianapolis. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Crowe's fastball has hovered around 94-to-95 miles per hour during the rehab assignment -- right in line with his pre-injury velocity -- so another team desperate for bullpen help could be willing to acquire the right-hander via trade or waivers.