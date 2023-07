Crowe (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Crowe had a 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings during his rehab assignment. The 28-year-old righty is down from 95.3 mph on his fastball in 2022 to 94.0 mph this season, and he walked nine batters in 9.2 innings in the majors this year.