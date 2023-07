Crowe (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on July 2 and has struck out two while allowing two hits and one walk over 3.1 scoreless innings across three appearances.

Crowe has been on the IL since April 26 with right shoulder discomfort, but he looks on track to be activated at some point shortly after the All-Star break. The right-hander is expected to be a key part of the bridge to closer David Bednar once he's back in the Pittsburgh bullpen.