Crowe was released by the Pirates on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Crowe was set to reach salary arbitration for the first time this winter, and the Pirates have deemed him unfit for a raise beyond the minimum MLB salary after he made only five big-league appearances in 2023. The 29-year-old right-hander holds a career 5.30 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 196:112 K:BB in 210.2 total innings of work at baseball's highest level.