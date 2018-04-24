Yankees' A.J. Cole: Not long for Yankees roster
Cole is unlikely to be with the Yankees for long, as he is expected to be designated for assignment in the coming days/weeks, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Yankees have a roster churn going, with former long man, David Hale, getting designated for assignment Monday, and Cole likely to follow a similar path after serving as a mop-up man in the short term. The Yankees have better internal options if a rotation spot opens, and better internal options for mid-to-high leverage relief pitching, so they're simply using Cole for short-term low-leverage bullpen work. The 26-year-old righty has a 5.32 ERA in 110 MLB innings.
More News
-
Yankees' A.J. Cole: Acquired by Yankees•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Designated for assignment•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Gets win in relief Monday•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Not starting Monday's game•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Bounces back in second start•
-
Nationals' A.J. Cole: Shelled for 10 earned runs in loss•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...