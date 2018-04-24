Cole is unlikely to be with the Yankees for long, as he is expected to be designated for assignment in the coming days/weeks, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees have a roster churn going, with former long man, David Hale, getting designated for assignment Monday, and Cole likely to follow a similar path after serving as a mop-up man in the short term. The Yankees have better internal options if a rotation spot opens, and better internal options for mid-to-high leverage relief pitching, so they're simply using Cole for short-term low-leverage bullpen work. The 26-year-old righty has a 5.32 ERA in 110 MLB innings.