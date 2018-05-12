Warren (back) will throw off the mound in Tampa on Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This will mark the first time Warren gets back on the mound since going down with a right back strain following an outing against Toronto on April 20. He recently tossed the ball around off flat ground earlier this week and remains on track for a return to the majors when the Yankees get back from their three-city road trip May 25.

