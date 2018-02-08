Yankees' Albert Abreu: Undergoes appendix surgery
Abreu underwent surgery on his appendix Wednesday, which will likely keep him sidelined for the next few weeks, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
The team hasn't released a timetable for the right-hander at this point in time but it's highly unlikely that he will still be on the shelf by early March. Abreu is one of the top prospects in the Yankees' system and was added to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. He has a good chance of beginning the 2018 campaign in Double-A Trenton but with spring training beginning Tuesday for pitchers and catchers, he will miss a little time in that regard. Expect an update on his status in the near future.
More News
-
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Albert Abreu: To return Sunday•
-
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Remains sidelined with shoulder injury•
-
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Out with undisclosed injury•
-
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Touches 100 mph while fanning 11•
-
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Dealt to Yankees•
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...
-
Ranking Reds' Fantasy assets
The Reds' rebuild hasn't gone as smoothly as planned, but they've developed Fantasy assets...
-
Ranking Marlins' Fantasy assets
The Marlins are in rebuild mode -- again. Chris Towers breaks down what that means for their...
-
Ranking Phillies' Fantasy assets
Are the Phillies on the verge of turning the corner? Scott White looks at a rebuilding club...
-
Ranking Nats' Fantasy assets
The Nationals have one of the most star-studded rosters in the majors, but age and depth are...
-
Ranking Mets' Fantasy assets
The optimist will look at the Mets roster and see bunches of post-hype sleepers. The pessimist...