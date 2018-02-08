Abreu underwent surgery on his appendix Wednesday, which will likely keep him sidelined for the next few weeks, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

The team hasn't released a timetable for the right-hander at this point in time but it's highly unlikely that he will still be on the shelf by early March. Abreu is one of the top prospects in the Yankees' system and was added to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. He has a good chance of beginning the 2018 campaign in Double-A Trenton but with spring training beginning Tuesday for pitchers and catchers, he will miss a little time in that regard. Expect an update on his status in the near future.